NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent to retire after 2026 season

NC State announced Thursday that head baseball coach Elliott Avent will be retiring after the 2026 season. Avent has spent 30 years in charge of the Wolfpack program.

The school announced the news with a press release, noting this year will be his last. NC State is clinging to hopes that the year has not yet ended, with a potential NCAA Tournament bid to be decided in the coming days.

Of note, On3’s Jonathan Wagner had the Wolfpack as the second team among the “Last Four In” in his latest Field of 64 projections. NC State fell to Duke 21-12 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, a loss that puts the program on very shaky ground.

In any case, Elliott Avent has had a storied career. He is currently NC State’s all-time winningest coach, with 1,103 wins for the program.

“Not many people get the chance to do what they love at a place that means so much to them,” Avent said in a press release. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that opportunity and I’ve loved every minute of it. I want to thank all the coaches and staff who committed so much to make this journey so rewarding and successful.

“To our many loyal fans, I would like to say what an honor and privilege it has been to stand in that first base dugout at Doak Field and listen to you cheer our players. They played their hearts out for you and NC State.”

Elliott Avent led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in 22 of 29 seasons, and his squads advanced to the College World Series three times, doing so in 2013, 2021, and 2024. The run of success was remarkable.

“Elliott has built a lasting legacy at NC State and in the sport of college baseball, enjoying competitive success while touching so many lives in the process,” athletics director Boo Corrigan. “He has been a wonderful representative of our department and university and will forever be a part of our story. I want to thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

As far as personal honors, Elliott Avent was named the ACC and National Coach of the Year in 2003. He was named USA Baseball’s College Coach of the Year in 2021. In 2026, he became just the third active coach in college baseball to post 1,300 career wins and just the 24th D1 coach ever to cross that threshold.