The LSU basketball job isn’t even open at the moment, but already NC State coach Will Wade is fielding questions about his old gig. He addressed them ahead of an ACC Tournament game.

The Tigers, of course, currently still employ Matt McMahon, who is in his fourth season with the program. However, his job security is in question after a 15-16 campaign left the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC.

Could Will Wade return to his old stomping grounds? For now he denied having spoken to anybody involved with the Tigers.

“No,” Wade said bluntly, per On3’s Noah Fleischman. “Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be every clear: I’m excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job.

“This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

Will Wade coached at LSU from 2017-22. He led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in his second season, then had LSU tournament-bound in his next two opportunities as well (COVID scrapped one postseason). He went 105-51 (.673) at LSU, head and shoulders better than McMahon’s current 60-69 (.465) record.

Wade was fired at LSU under less-than-desirable circumstances, though. An FBI investigation led to an NCAA investigation and a subsequent notice of allegations. He served a 10-game suspension and a two-year show cause.

Regardless, there are plenty in Baton Rouge who would welcome him back with open arms — and there have been calls on social media to that effect. Given Wade’s success, both at LSU and subsequently at McNeese, that probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

In any case, Will Wade said he’s not on social media or “into gossip.” He’s focused on what’s in front of him.

“Look, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big at NC State,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it’s on me and my staff to get the job done.

“Look, this year hasn’t gone exactly how we wanted it to, but we’re going to rally and we’re going to work hard and we’re going to have a team next year that’s ready to roll.”