Will Wade is returning to LSU as head coach. Wade has signed a seven-year contract to return to coach the Tigers, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. On3’s Pete Nakos has confirmed Wade has signed a contract with LSU to become the Tigers next head coach.

He will replace Matt McMahon after spending one season as the head coach at NC State. McMahon was fired on Thursday, sources confirmed to On3.

Wade took the Wolfpack to the First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in his lone season in Raleigh. His arrival came after two seasons at McNeese State, where he went 50-9 during that time and took the Cowboys to their second-ever Round of 32 appearance during his debut season in 2024-25.

Wade was previously the head coach at LSU from 2017-22 and took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments. However, in March 2022, LSU fired him after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to alleged recruiting violations. Wade received a two-year show cause as a result of the investigation and served a 10-game suspension upon his hiring at McNeese.

Rumors swirled about whether Wade could return to LSU even though McMahon, who replaced him in 2022, was still in the role. McMahon’s future came into question during the 2025-26 season as the Tigers went 15-17 overall, including 3-15 in SEC play, to miss the NCAA Tournament again in his fourth year at the helm.

One of the big questions about whether LSU would make a move centered around McMahon’s buyout. He would be due roughly $8 million if the Tigers were to make a move.

But as the noise grew, Wade was asked during the ACC Tournament about the rumors connecting him to LSU. He said his plan for NC State would take more than one season to execute, and he already held meetings with administration about what could lie ahead in 2026-27. Wade also noted McMahon was still the head coach at the time.

“No,” Wade said March 12. “Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be very clear: I’m excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job.

“This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

In the time since, though, the rumors persisted. LSU then closed in on a key hire of McNeese State athletics director Heath Schroyer for a senior associate AD role, focusing on the men’s basketball program. On3’s Pete Nakos then reported a source said Wade would not return to LSU without Schroyer.