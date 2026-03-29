NC State coaching search: Saint Louis' Josh Schertz releases statement after withdrawl

Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz withdrew his name from consideration for the open NC State head men’s basketball coaching job Sunday following a Saturday meeting with Wolfpack AD Boo Corrigan, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The 50-year-old Schertz opened up about the entire process during a statement released over social media later Sunday.

Check out the full statement below:

Schertz recently signed a six-year, $22 million contract extension with the program after leading Saint Louis to the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 9-seed, where his Billikens defeated No. 8-seed Georgia in the Round of 64.

The new deal was supposed to inhibit interested high-major schools from staying away from Schertz after his name was connected to several openings during this year’s coaching carousel. Of course, the NC State job wasn’t available when he re-signed. But while there may have been some initial interest from both sides, enough to prompt an in-person meeting, Schertz will remain at Saint Louis and look to build on his success this season in Year Three.

Schertz has a 48–21 (.696) record over two seasons at Saint Louis. The Billikens finished 29-6 in 2025-26, ending their season against No. 1 seed Michigan — which is currently poised for a Final Four appearance currently leading Tennessee in Sunday’s Elite Eight game.

Their 15-3 record against the A-10 was tied for first place with VCU, earning a share of the regular season title as a result. Schertz’s squad also ended the year undefeated (19-0) at home.

As for the Wolfpack, their head coaching search came as a surprise to many. Former head coach Will Wade abruptly left the program to return to LSU in his second stint after one season with the program. His decision left NC State without a head coach just over a week out from the NCAA transfer portal opening.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.