NC State coaching search: Saint Louis' Josh Schertz reportedly no longer a candidate

Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz is no longer a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at NC State, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Schertz’ reportedly met with the Wolfpack to discuss the opening earlier this weekend.

According to ESPN, Schertz withdrew his name from the search. This comes after a successful season leading Saint Louis in 2025 in his second year with the program.

Schertz recently signed a six-year, $22 million contract extension with the program after he led Saint Louis to a NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 9-seed. His Billikens even defeated No. 8-seed Georgia in the first round.

The new deal was supposed to keep opposing coaches away from Schertz as he was expected to garner heavy interest from high-major programs. Though, the Wolfpack job wasn’t available at the time he re-signed. There appeared to be some interest at first — at least enough for the two parties to discuss the vacancy. Instead, he’ll remain at Saint Louis and look to build on his success next season in year three.

He has a 48–21 (.696) record over two seasons at Saint Louis. They finished 29-6 this past season, ending their season against No. 1 seed Michigan — currently poised for an Elite 8 matchup after defeating Alabama in the Sweet 16 — in the second round last weekend.

Their 15-3 record against the A-10 was tied for first place with VCU, earning a share of the regular season title as a result. Schertz’s squad also ended the year undefeated (19-0) at home.

As for the Wolfpack, their head coaching search came as a surprise to many. Former head coach Will Wade abruptly left the program to return to LSU in his second stint after one season with the program. His decision left NC State without a head coach just over a week out from the NCAA transfer portal opening.

For now, it seems NC State is back to the drawing board in its head coaching search. What’s next for the Wolfpack men’s basketball program remains to be seen.