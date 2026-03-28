NC State met with Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz on Saturday, per Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. The Wolfpack are trying to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Will Wade after abruptly leaving for LSU earlier this week.

Schertz has led the Billikens since the 2024 season after a successful run at Indiana State. He most recently signed a six-year, $22 million extension with the program after he led Saint Louis to a NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 9-seed, even defeating No. 8-seed Georgia in the first round.

Schertz was expected to garner major interest from high major conference coaching jobs this offseason, so it was assumed that the deal would keep the outsiders away. However, it appears the Wolfpack is trying to swing big on one of the hottest mid-major coaches in America over the last several years.

He has a 48–21 (.696) record over two seasons at Saint Louis. They finished 29-6 this past season, ending their season against No. 1 seed Michigan — currently poised for an Elite 8 matchup after defeating Alabama in the Sweet 16 — in the second round last weekend.

Their 15-3 record against the A-10 was tied for first place with VCU, earning a share of the regular season title as a result. Schertz’s squad also ended the year undefeated (19-0) at home.