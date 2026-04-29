NC State lands transfer portal commitment from Maryland guard Darius Adams

Another guard is off the board in the NCAA transfer portal. NC State has landed a commitment from Darius Adams, he announced on Wednesday. Adams is a former highly-rated recruit coming out of high school and initially picked the Maryland Terrapins. Now, his college basketball career will continue with the Wolfpack.

Adams played in 33 games last season under head coach Buzz Williams, starting in 29 of them. Solid production came for the true freshman as a result. He put up 10.8 points per game on 35.4% shooting from the field. NC State will likely look to improve the three-point percentage, only making it at a clip of 24.8%.

You can add an average of 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Overall, a solid campaign for Adams, even if Maryland did not have a lot of success on the court. The Terrapins finished 12-21 on the season, only winning four games in the Big Ten.

NC State, on the other hand, believes they are in a position to win right away. Justin Gainey is taking over the program after Will Wade left in favor of the LSU Tigers. Gainey has retooled the roster through the transfer portal. Adams is the sixth addition of the cycle thus far.

Plenty of potential is thought to be there. Adams played high school football at La Lumiere School (IN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

One year later, the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings were not as high on Adams. He came in as a three-star and No. 244 overall player to enter the cycle. When just looking at the shooting guard position, Adams was No. 46.

This is actually the third school Adams has ever signed with during his career. UConn was where Adams initially thought his career would begin. However, he eventually asked out of his National Letter of Intent. Maryland wound up being the beneficiary at the time. Another chapter is set to be written, continuing to move his way down the East Coast to Raleigh.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!