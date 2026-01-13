NC State linebacker Kenny Soares signs with Michigan State out of NCAA transfer portal
NC State linebacker Kenny Soares is headed back to the Big Ten, signing with Michigan State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Soares previously spent three seasons at Northwestern.
He transferred to NC State ahead of the 2025 campaign. While with the Wolfpack he put together an outstanding season, racking up 80 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.
Kenny Soares first suited up at Northwestern in 2022. He played in four games but ultimately took a redshirt.
Top 10
- 1New
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trending for offensive transfer
- 2Hot
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 3Trending
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 4
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
- 5
Beau Pribula
Ex-Mizzou star chooses new home
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He would begin to make a bigger impact from there. Soares played in 12 games for the Wildcats in 2023 and 2024. He logged 37 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended in 2023. The 2024 campaign was a touch less productive, at 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.
Prior to enrolling at Northwestern, Kenny Soares was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 773 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 29 athlete in the class and the No. 11 overall player from the state of New Jersey, hailing from New Canaan (CT) St. Peter’s Prep.
On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.