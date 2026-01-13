NC State linebacker Kenny Soares is headed back to the Big Ten, signing with Michigan State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Soares previously spent three seasons at Northwestern.

He transferred to NC State ahead of the 2025 campaign. While with the Wolfpack he put together an outstanding season, racking up 80 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.

Kenny Soares first suited up at Northwestern in 2022. He played in four games but ultimately took a redshirt.

He would begin to make a bigger impact from there. Soares played in 12 games for the Wildcats in 2023 and 2024. He logged 37 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended in 2023. The 2024 campaign was a touch less productive, at 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.

Prior to enrolling at Northwestern, Kenny Soares was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 773 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 29 athlete in the class and the No. 11 overall player from the state of New Jersey, hailing from New Canaan (CT) St. Peter’s Prep.

