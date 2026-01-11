NC State transfer running back Hollywood Smothers has flipped his commitment to Texas, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He was previously committed to Alabama out of the transfer portal.

Smothers announced his commitment to Alabama Jan. 5 as the Crimson Tide look to bolster their running back room. He’s coming off a strong season at NC State as a redshirt sophomore. Across 11 games, he totaled 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

A former Oklahoma transfer, Smothers is currently the No. 27 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He also checks in as the No. 2-ranked running back to hit the open market so far this cycle.

Hollywood Smothers arrived at OU as a three-star prospect out of Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte. He was the No. 356 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Texas is preparing for a major overhaul of its running back room this offseason after Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter both entered the portal. Wisner was the Longhorns’ leading rusher this year with 597 yards across nine games while Baxter had 196 rush yards across eight appearances.

Smothers joins former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown as new additions for Texas. Brown had a huge 2025 season with the Sun Devils, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns. He began his college career at USC before spending two years with Arizona State.

Texas also has a blue-chip recruit coming in at running back in four-star Derrek Cooper. Steve Sarkisian previously told reporters he could be a contributor in 2026 as the Longhorns look to build on a 10-win season.

The Longhorns went 9-3 during the regular season, including a rivalry victory over Texas A&M, and just missed out on the College Football Playoff. Arch Manning continued to improve as the year went along, and he led the charge in a Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan to close out the year. Manning is also due back for Texas.