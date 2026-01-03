NC State transfer running back Hollywood Smothers canceled a visit to Florida State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. Smothers is still expected to visit Alabama this weekend.

Smothers is coming off a strong season at NC State as a redshirt sophomore. Across 11 games, he totaled 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

A former Oklahoma transfer, Smothers is currently the No. 23 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He also checks in as the No. 3-ranked running back as of Friday night.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Alabama as a school to watch in the early part of Hollywood Smothers’ recruitment. There were other schools to keep an eye on, as well.

Smothers began his college career at Oklahoma in 2023, where he preserved a redshirt as he appeared in just four games. He then entered the portal and committed to NC State, where he took on a key role in the backfield as a redshirt freshman. Across 11 games in 2024, he ranked second among Wolfpack running backs with 89 carries while leading the team with 571 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Smothers arrived at OU as a three-star prospect out of Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte. He was the No. 356 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Smothers did not play in NC State’s bowl game after announcing his plans to transfers. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said players planning to hit the portal would not suit up in the game.

“I’ve always felt like if a guy’s in the portal, he’s not all in on helping you win. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a team that agrees with me on that. Guys understand my frame of mind,” Doeren said. “Going into a game with a guy that’s not all in is hard. You try not to put your mind there with guys. They understand how I’m built. I think that’s why they came here, they want to play for a guy that believes in those kinds of things. But it’s the reality of football right now.”