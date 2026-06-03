NC State vs. Virginia game in Brazil scrapped, to be relocated to Charlottesville

NC State and Virginia announced in early December that they’d play a 2026 game internationally in Brazil. The game has officially been scrapped and will move to Charlottesville, the programs announced on Wednesday.

The date of the game is still a work in progress. It was originally scheduled to be played on Week 0 on Saturday, August 29.

Sources have informed On3 that the two programs are working with the NCAA to obtain a waiver to play the game in Week 0 still. So for now, the date of the game remains pending.

“Following extensive review with operational partners and international stakeholders, the 2026 NC State at Virginia football game, originally scheduled to be played in Brazil, will be relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, for this conference matchup,” an NC State press release read.

“This change follows communication from Athlete Advantage, which informed the ACC and participating schools that the event could not be conducted. Originally scheduled to be played in Week 0, the ACC, NC State and Virginia are working with the NCAA and ESPN to confirm the game will remain on the originally scheduled date of Saturday, August 29.”

The game was originally scheduled to open the 2026 season in Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio de Janeiro. It was branded as “College Football Brasil.”

The game between NC State and Virginia was powered by Athlete Advantage, in partnership with Brasil Sports Business, and with the full support of the Governor of the Rio de Janeiro State, Claudio Castro, and the city of Rio de Janeiro through the Mayor Eduardo Paes.

Rio Dde Janeiro, which has hosted FIFA World Cup contests and the Olympic Games, is no stranger to hosting marquee sporting events. Things simply didn’t come together for this one.

For the fans, more details will be forthcoming. There will be a lot to sort through for fans of both NC State and Virginia.

“Fans who purchased tickets or travel packages for the event through the official College Football Brasil website will receive refunds,” the release read. “Refund administration is being coordinated through applicable ticketing, payment processing, and event partners.”

On3’s Pete Nakos also contributed to this report.