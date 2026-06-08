NCAA appeals injunction allowing Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby to play in 2026

The NCAA is continuing their fight against Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. According to court filings, the NCAA has appealed the temporary injunction granted to Sorsby earlier this month that allowed him to participate during the 2026 season.

The Athletic’s Justin Williams reported the “accelerated appeal” which marks the latest chapter in one of the most closely watched eligibility cases in college football. Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction by a Lubbock County judge, preventing the NCAA from blocking his participation with the Red Raiders this fall.

The NCAA has officially filed a Notice of Appeal in the Brendan Sorsby case.



It’s described as an “accelerated appeal” made to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas.



More detailed briefs are expected to follow. pic.twitter.com/fifTd6CN1y — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) June 8, 2026

The ruling stated that Sorsby would suffer “probable, imminent, and irreparable injury” if he were unable to compete during the season. The order allows Sorsby to practice and play in 2026, although he is still slated to serve a two-game suspension.

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Viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football entering the season, Sorsby elected to return to school rather than enter the NFL Draft. Sources previously told On3 his NIL deal with Texas Tech exceeds $5 million.

The NCAA has maintained throughout the process that it strongly disagrees with the court’s decision: “The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the organization previously said in a statement.

The controversy stems from Sorsby’s admitted gambling activity. According to court documents, the former Indiana quarterback placed at least 40 wagers involving the Hoosiers and used accounts registered to family members and friends to place approximately $90,000 in bets over a four-year period.

Under NCAA guidelines established in 2023, athletes who wager on their own school’s games potentially face permanent loss of eligibility.

Moreover, Sorsby and Texas Tech argued that his gambling activity stemmed from a diagnosed gambling addiction and anxiety disorder. The quarterback completed a 35-day treatment program at a rehabilitation center in Arizona after entering treatment in April.

Texas Tech urged the NCAA to impose a two-game suspension rather than permanently revoke Sorsby’s eligibility, arguing harsher penalties could discourage athletes from seeking help.

Following the injunction ruling, attorney Jeffrey Kessler defended the outcome: “This is a just result,” Kessler told Yahoo Sports. “He will continue in treatment, devote himself to his team and educating others about the dangers of gambling addiction, and there is no damage to the competitive integrity of NCAA games.”

Texas Tech opens the 2026 season against Abilene Christian before facing Oregon State and Houston. Time will tell what becomes of Sorsby’s eligibility, but it seems like the fight is far from over.