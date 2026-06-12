NCAA argues Protect College Sports Act would 'override' Brendan Sorsby case, remove eligibility

In a letter to Division I commissioners Friday, the NCAA argued the Protect College Sports Act would “override” the Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling, according to a copy obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos. The letter comes ahead of a scheduled markup next week.

The letter stressed the importance of Section 123 of the bill. It explicitly states the bill and amendments made “shall apply with respect to any action or proceeding that is pending on or commenced on or after the enactment of this Act.”

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According to the letter, that would include the Sorsby case and presumably others that are still pending, such as the one involving Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss was granted an injunction to play for the Rebels in 2026. But the NCAA cited an effort to remove that part of the bill ahead of the markup and encouraged conferences to tell sponsors to instead strengthen that section.

“To answer many questions we received recently: yes, the bill would resolve the issue raised in the Sorsby case,” the letter states. “There, Brendan Sorsby – Texas Tech’s QB who admitted to placing thousands of sports bets, including wagers on his own team – successfully sued the NCAA in state court to overturn his NCAA-mandated eligibility. If the Protect College Sports Act becomes law before the case is fully resolved, it would override Sorsby’s legal challenge and allow the NCAA to maintain its eligibility restriction.

“But only if we are successful in keeping this provision in the bill. We understand there is an effort to strip this element from the bill before the mark up next week.”

The Protect College Sports Act directly addresses sports wagering and says the NCAA can restrict an athlete’s eligibility if they participate. Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of wagers, including on Indiana football games while he was on the roster, and later entered treatment for gambling addiction. A judge granted an injunction this week, paving the way for him to suit up in 2026.

Next steps for Protect College Sports Act

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) introduced the bipartisan legislation late last month, and a hearing took place on Capitol Hill last week. It included testimony from former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould, among others, in support of the bill. A roundtable also took place this past week.

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However, not every power conference is on board with the bill as it’s currently written. The Big Ten and SEC have said they do not currently support it. Meanwhile, the ACC and Big 12 voiced their support.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and SEC both had meetings with Cruz and Cantwell about the bill. The two conferences said conversations will continue about the legislation. They are also expected to suggest changes. But Cantwell told Ross Dellenger there has already been compromise to get the bill to this point.

NCAA president Charlie Baker also did not directly state he supported the bill initially. However, he later said he is in favor of its passage in light of the Brendan Sorsby ruling. In a letter to schools this week, Baker added there are “key areas” to amend the legislation.

The bill’s next step is a markup, which is on the schedule for June 18 at 10 a.m. ET. During a markup, legislators can suggest amendments and vote. That would pave the way for a vote on the Senate floor.