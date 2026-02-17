NCAA Baseball Tournament: New seeding format will alter Field of 64 process for the better

When college baseball’s regular season and conference tournament week ends, we’ll get our first glimpse into something new. The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament will feature a new seeding process.

Since 2018, we’ve seen the Division 1 Baseball Committee rank the top 16 seeds, which are your regional hosts. Now, though, the top 32 seeds will all be ranked 1-32.

While it might not seem like a major change, it’s a giant one. But it will change how the NCAA Tournament is put together.

Essentially, the top 16 seeds will be grouped into pods of four. Seeds 1-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13-16 will be grouped together. Similarly, seeds 17-32 will also be grouped into four-team pods, just as the top 16 seeds were.

When it’s time to put the bracket together, the top four seeds will be paired with the pod that groups seeds 29-32. This is how it looks:

Seeds 1-4 are paired with one team from seeds 29-32

Seeds 5-8 are paired with one team from seeds 25-28

Seeds 9-12 are paired with one team from seeds 21-24

Seeds 13-16 are paired with one team from seeds 17-20

How this will change the NCAA Tournament in college baseball

We’re used to seeing the top 16 seeds ranked. That’s not new. But having seeds 17-32 ranked, the No. 2 seeds in regional brackets, is. And the impact will be a big one.

So many times, we’ve seen one of the top hosts in the NCAA Tournament be given one of the perceived strongest No. 2 seeds in the bracket, leading to imbalance among regionals throughout the field. That’s because geographical location has played a prominent role in how teams are placed into the field. While geography could still play a role in placing teams within their individual pods moving forward, it won’t be as drastic as we’ve seen in some prior years. Now, the seeds are far more important

As an example, let’s use D1Baseball’s Week 2 top 25 rankings to put this to the test. While top 25 rankings aren’t an accurate view into NCAA Baseball Tournament seeding, it’s a fun exercise to put this new format to the test.

Tennessee (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Louisville (No. 15) and Florida State (No. 16) would be the final four hosts as top 16 seeds, so they’re a pod. We then have No. 17 NC State, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 19 Clemson and No. 20 Southern Miss.

Teams from the same conference still can’t be placed together, so that makes it easy here. The two ACC teams in the 17-20 pod go to the two non-ACC hosts in the 13-16 pod. Here’s how it could look.

13. Tennessee (Host), 19. Clemson (2-seed)

14. Georgia (Host), 17. NC State (2-seed)

15. Louisville (Host), 18. Kentucky (2-seed)

16. Florida State (Host), 20. Southern Miss (2-seed)

While it’s not strictly a system where the 16th host will have the 17th seed in their regional as a 2-seed, it’s closer. And it’s a step in the right direction.

If a situation arises where, say, three SEC teams are in the same pod and there’s more than one team in the No. 2 seed pod paired with it, it’s believed that the committee will dip into the next pod of No. 2 seeds to build those regionals.

A full look at how the top 32 seeds could look in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Sticking with D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings, let’s expand on the above example and look at how things could look for the entire top 32 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

It’s not a perfect science, and we’re doing some projection since only 25 teams are ranked and 32 teams will be seeded by the committee. Regardless, here’s a projection as to how things could look.

1. UCLA (Host), 30. Alabama (2-seed)

2. LSU (Host), 32. UC Irvine (2-seed)

3. Texas (Host), 31. Dallas Baptist (2-seed)

4. Mississippi State (Host), 29. Arizona State (2-seed)

5. Georgia Tech (Host), 28. Vanderbilt (2-seed)

6. Coastal Carolina (Host), 27. Virginia (2-seed)

7. TCU (Host), 26. Ole Miss (2-seed)

8. Arkansas (Host), 25. West Virginia (2-seed)

9. Auburn (Host), 23. Miami (2-seed)

10. North Carolina (Host), 24. Texas A&M (2-seed)

11. Oregon State (Host), 21. Oklahoma (2-seed)

12. Florida (Host), 22. Wake Forest (2-seed)

13. Tennessee (Host), 19. Clemson (2-seed)

14. Georgia (Host), 17. NC State (2-seed)

15. Louisville (Host), 18. Kentucky (2-seed)

16. Florida State (Host), 20. Southern Miss (2-seed)

We didn’t have to do any re-arranging of seeds for this example, but to further illustrate the point of how conference affiliation could impact this, look at the top pod. The top four seeds are made up of one Big Ten host and three SEC hosts. They are paired with the 29-32 pod. It worked out perfectly here, as there was one non-SEC team in the 29-32 pod, and the only accompanying host they could go to was UCLA.

Many want the NCAA Baseball Tournament to one day seed all teams 1-64, and construct regionals strictly off of that. Doing it that way would undoubtedly take out the concern of perceived bias in the selection process. Whether or not that happens one day remains to be seen. But for now, this is a giant step in the right direction.