NCAA calls injunction 'wrong,' will seek immediate stay after court grants 15 athletes eligibility

Within minutes of an Ohio judge issuing a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on behalf of 15 athletes suing over new age-based eligibility rules, the college athletics governing body has fired back. The organization called the court decision “wrong.”

The institution plans to seek immediate legal relief, in the form of a legal reversal. That could come in the form of a stay of the court’s order pending appeal.

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As it stands, the temporary injunction made 15 athletes involved in the suit eligible for the 2026-27 season. It also granted them the ability to transfer now, outside of the NCAA’s designated transfer portal windows for the sport.

“The court’s decision today is wrong, and we will immediately seek all avenues for reversal, including a stay of the court’s order pending appeal,” the NCAA wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “The court disregarded over a century of precedent and substituted its own judgment, on a limited factual record, for the collective expertise of the nation’s leading higher education institutions.

“The court also based its decision on assertions by plaintiffs’ counsel about the NCAA and its Bylaws that bear no resemblance to reality. The effect of this ruling will be to take away valuable participation opportunities from student-athletes who are eligible to compete, in favor of those who have already received exactly the number of seasons of competition they expected.”

The athletes suing, which most prominently include Xavier’s Filip Borovicanin and Cincinnati’s MJ Collins, would not have been eligible for the 2026-27 season under the NCAA’s new age-based, five-year eligibility model.

They sought injunctive relief against the NCAA to obtain that eligibility. But the NCAA warned that the suit itself jeopardizes the integrity of college athletics.

“As disappointing as the ruling itself is the decision by some member schools to support a lawsuit designed to circumvent the rules by which those same schools agreed to be bound,” the NCAA wrote. “It is fundamentally unfair to the many programs and student-athletes who follow the rules to compete against those who do not. Integrity in college sports relies on all members abiding by the same standards. While we will seek to overturn this ruling, it is now apparent that Congress must act swiftly to restore stability, uniformity, and fair competition in college athletics.”