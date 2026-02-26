The NCAA football rules committee is set to recommend eliminating the carry-over suspension for the first targeting offense, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. That means if a player gets called for targeting in the second half of a game, he would not have to miss the first half of the next game if it’s his first time committing the penalty.

The recommendation will not become final until Thursday and requires approval from the NCAA Football Oversight Committee. However, Dellenger reported members of that committee support the change.

In addition, the expectation is the rules committee will recommend a stronger penalty for a second targeting offense. Currently, players ejected for targeting in the first half are available for the next game, while those in the second half sit out the first half of the following matchup.

