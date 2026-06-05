NCAA D-I Board makes tweak to age-based eligibility proposal

The NCAA Division I Board moved forward with age-based eligibility on Friday, changing the clock to start when the athlete turns 19 or enrolls in college, sources tell On3. The formal vote is not set until the end of June, when it is widely expected to pass.

The adjustment follows recommendations from stakeholders in hockey, college basketball and service academies. The Cabinet plans to consider the age-based eligibility model at its June 23-24 meeting.

The previous age-based eligibility proposal would start the clock at high school graduation.

The Cabinet also reiterated that for current athletes, any waivers regarding eligibility under current rules must be submitted by schools and conferences no later than July 31. The NCAA previously stated that athletes whose fourth year of college eligibility ended by spring 2026 would not receive any additional eligibility under the new model.

It also would give flexibility to currently enrolled athletes with eligibility after the 2025-26 academic year to apply the age-based model or continue previous eligibility rules, whichever is more beneficial to that individual.

Currently, athletes are generally allowed four seasons of competition over five years with no age restrictions. The age-based model is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on April 3.



