Infamous former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions, the believed mastermind of the Wolverines’ 2023 sign-stealing scandal, had his appeal of the unprecedented eight-year show-cause penalty levied by the NCAA last August denied on Thursday, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. In a letter released Thursday, the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee formally affirmed all findings in its two-year investigation into Stalions’ scheme, which involved directing and participating in impermissible scouting activities between the 2021-23 seasons.

As part of his appeal, Stalions alleged “procedural errors related to the irregular and prejudicial way” in how the NCAA investigation into his sign-stealing scheme began, as well as a misapplication of the NCAA’s scouting bylaw, according to the letter shared by Dellenger. The appeals committee determined Stalions did not “specifically outline arguments regarding these aggravating factors in his appeal submissions” and thus ruled against him. Stalions’ scheme included buying tickets to key games that either he or associates would attend, with the intention of recording opposing teams’ signs on the sidelines between 2021-2023.

Last August, the NCAA Committee on Infractions released the findings of its two-year investigation into Michigan’s 2023 sign-stealing scandal, levying significant financial penalties as well as multiple show-cause orders against both then-current and former Michigan staff members. That included a 10-year show-cause order for then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, who just wrapped his second season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, and a stunning eight-year show-cause for Stalions, who was fired in Nov. 2023 after two years as a defensive analyst once his scheme was uncovered a month prior.

The show-cause penalty severely restricts Stalions from being hired by an NCAA member institution in an athletically-related role during the eight-year term of the order, meaning any collegiate program that attempts to hire him before 2033 would have to show cause for the hire. Stalions is also subject to a full one-year suspension should a school hire him during that eight-year term.

Former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause Dec. 10 after a Title IX investigation found he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate, was also hit with a two-year show-cause order and was scheduled to be suspended for the 2026 season-opener as part of a three-game suspension levied by the NCAA. Ex-Michigan assistant and alum Denard Robinson also received a three-year show-cause order.

Michigan’s financial fines could reach as high as $35 million, including approximately $27 million combined in recouped postseason revenue over the next two years — roughtly $6 million in 2025 and $21 million in 2026 — and approximately $7.2 million or 10-percent of the program’s football budget, per Dellenger.