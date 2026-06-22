NCAA Division I Cabinet expected to vote on age-based eligibility model this week

The NCAA Division I Cabinet is set to meet Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Chief on the to-do list for the June meeting is an expected vote on the age-based eligibility model.

The cabinet modified the age-based model earlier this month to start an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. This adjustment would apply to all sports if the model is adopted this week.

Sources across college sports have told On3 that the model has momentum and backing and is widely expected to pass. But a handful of details still need to be worked out, including when the academic year begins for athletes who turn 19 in August, for example.

The vote on the age-based eligibility model could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon, but nothing would be finalized until the two-day meetings conclude on Wednesday.

“I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to happen,” NCAA president Charlie Baker told ESPN in April. “Mostly because the primary conversation hasn’t been about the idea of an age-based eligibility model being controversial. A lot of people are familiar with it because they’ve dealt with it in other settings, and they understand the simplicity of it.”

The decision to tweak the age-based model came after recommendations from stakeholders in men’s ice hockey, men’s basketball and the service academies. Concerns had been raised in hockey because players typically are older when they enroll after spending time in juniors or prep school.

Back in May, the cabinet outlined the implementation process for athletes with remaining eligibility who are already enrolled in college, along with recruits who turned 19 prior to 2026 and who have not yet enrolled. Athletes whose fourth season of collegiate eligibility was completed by spring 2026 will not receive additional eligibility.

Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

The cabinet previously reiterated that for current athletes, any waivers regarding eligibility under current rules must be submitted by schools and conferences no later than July 31.

Currently, athletes are generally allowed four seasons of competition over five years with no age restrictions. The age-based model is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on April 3.