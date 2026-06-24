NCAA D-I Cabinet releases statement on age-based eligibility vote, acknowledges lawsuits

In a statement Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Cabinet confirmed the unanimous vote to approve an age-based eligibility model. The group also acknowledged lawsuits as a result of the landmark change.

Legal challenges were expected as the five-to-play-five eligibility model gained steam. After a vote to adopt the age-based rule, a group of 15 athletes filed a legal challenge, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. An Ohio judge denied a temporary restraining order Wednesday, but set a preliminary injunction hearing for next week.

In its statement, the NCAA reiterated athletes who are out of eligibility after the 2026-27 school year will not get an additional year. The D-I Cabinet also said it does not plan to change its mind about the eligibility proposal despite the anticipated legal challenges.

DI Cabinet statement regarding Age-Based Eligibility Rule:



"In April, while the Age-Based Eligibility Rule was still under consideration, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, informed by the Division I Cabinet and by DI student-athlete leaders made clear that its intent was… — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) June 24, 2026

“Student-athletes who will exhaust their eligibility this year have received the full period of eligibility permitted by NCAA bylaws and the life-changing benefits college sports provides,” the D-I Cabinet’s statement read, in part. “Giving those student-athletes another season would destabilize rosters just ahead of the coming season by disrupting settled expectations of countless student-athletes regarding their expected roster spots and playing time next year, including incoming freshmen who are eager to participate in the life-changing experience of college athletics.

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“The Division I Cabinet, which includes representatives from all autonomy conferences, was unanimous in its decision and while we are aware of lawsuits challenging this policy decision, we do not intend to change course.”

This story will be updated.