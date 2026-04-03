Report: NCAA expected to finalize March Madness expansion, 76-team field after season

With the Final Four just about underway for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, the brackets could see a new look in the future. Expansion is likely on the way, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

After this year’s national championships, the NCAA is expected to finalize a deal to expand both tournaments, Dellenger reported Friday. One source told Yahoo! Sports expansion “will happen,” barring something unexpected.

As Dellenger previously detailed for On3, the brackets would grow to 76 teams each and include a new “opening round” for March Madness, featuring 24 teams that would compete in 12 games over two days. Dayton, currently host of the First Four, would be one of the sites.

From there, the 12 winners would advance to a 52-team bracket, according to Dellenger. That means eight teams would be pulled from the main bracket, rather than four under the 68-team format, while adding eight at-large spots.

The idea of March Madness expansion has flown around the last few years, and NCAA president Charlie Baker made it clear he’s in favor of growing the bracket. However, NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters those conversations hit pause until after the 2025-26 season. The women’s season ends Sunday with its national championship, followed by the men’s title game on Monday.

“We’re still talking about it,” Baker told reporters in February about the future of the NCAA tournament. “I’d like to see it expand.”

Expanding the NCAA tournament would also mean more conversations with its TV partners at CBS and TNT Sports. Conference commissioners have supported expanding the tournament, including Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

But there has also been some pushback from notable figures in college basketball, including legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. He told The Field of 68 that March Madness is “gold” in its current state and argued against expansion.

“That’s a big mistake,” Krzyzewski said of expanding the tournament. “One, there are less teams capable right now than ever before and there are many have-nots, and it’s not their fault. I don’t think you mess with something that is gold. It’s gold.

“I think the thing you should mess with is getting a leadership group and having them study and see what happens with that group. It’s not just one person. They should run it like the NBA and have a staff and all [those things] and run it like a business. But I wouldn’t mess with gold right now, and the NCAA Tournament is certainly that.”