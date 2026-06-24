NCAA FBS Oversight Committee proposes new college football transfer portal window

The NCAA Division I FBS Oversight Committee has proposed a new college football transfer portal window among other changes to the calendar. It would change the notification-of-transfer period to a 10-day window on the first business day after Jan. 1.

Under the current model, the notification-of-transfer window is a 15-day period that runs from Jan. 2-16. The timing is after the New Year’s Six bowl games, including quarterfinal matchups during the College Football Playoff. The proposed change would make the portal window open the Monday after the CFP quarterfinals.

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The FBS Oversight Committee also made proposals regarding offseason workouts. If approved after a final vote in August, the changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Under the proposal, OTA-style workouts would come to college football. Schools would be able to conduct two offseason practice periods with a total of 21 on-field practices. The duration of the two practice periods cannot be longer than seven weeks and neither can exceed five weeks. Schools would also declare a minimum of nine voluntary weeks for athletes when required activities are not allowed.

Additionally, the preseason practice period would allow 21 practices across a 27-calendar-day window. That would be a four-practice reduction because of the additional opportunities in spring and summer, the FBS Oversight Committee said.

The 2026 transfer portal cycle was the first for college football without a spring window. Athletes could only enter the portal between Jan. 2-16, meaning rosters were virtually set as programs got ready for spring practice.

There are exceptions if a coaching change takes place outside the window, such as at Northern Illinois after Thomas Hammock left for the NFL. In that case, since NIU appointed an interim head coach, a 15-day window opened five days after Rob Harley’s elevation for players to enter the portal.

Offseason workouts and the transfer portal are just some of the proposed changes to the college football calendar. The FBS Oversight Committee previously proposed moving the start of the season to what is currently known as Week 0.

The proposed 14-week schedule includes 12 games and two bye weeks, which creates flexibility for potential changes to the College Football Playoff. Conference championships and the Army–Navy Game would also maintain their standalone weekends.

Following the proposal in April, the next step was for the Division I Cabinet to approve such changes. No decisions had been made at the time of publication.