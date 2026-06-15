NCAA files emergency motion to stay on temporary injunction in Brendan Sorsby case, warns ruling threatens ‘integrity of college sports’

This battle isn’t going anywhere. On Monday, the NCAA took its fight against Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility ruling to the next level.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the NCAA filed both an emergency motion to stay the temporary injunction granted by a Lubbock County court, as well as a motion seeking an expedited appeal with the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas. The latest filings represent another major escalation in a case that has consumed college athletics over the last week.

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“Good cause and the interests of justice warrant this relief,” the NCAA wrote, via its request for an expedited appeal.

The organization argued that Sorsby’s case goes far beyond one player and could have sweeping ramifications for the future of college sports. Moreover, the NCAA also argued a stay is necessary to preserve the status quo while the appeal process unfolds.

“The trial court’s temporary injunction sweeps beyond anything Texas law permits,” the filing reads. “It undermines the integrity of college sports, rewrites member-adopted rules of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, immunizes Brendan Sorsby from discipline for admitted and serial violations of NCAA anti-gambling rules, incentivizes a run on courthouses across the country to challenge even the most obvious and straightforward student-athlete eligibility decisions, and demolishes the status quo.”

Continuing, Sorsby was previously ruled permanently ineligible after admitting to wagering on Indiana football games while he was a member of the Hoosiers program. Court documents indicate he made approximately $90,000 in impermissible wagers during his college career and continued gambling after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech.

Following the NCAA investigation, Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction and anxiety. A Texas judge later granted him a temporary injunction that restored his eligibility for the 2026 season.

The NCAA’s latest legal move comes on the same day the Big 12 filed its own lawsuit against Texas Tech, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several university officials. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the conference is seeking permission to enforce its bylaws and potentially sanction the Red Raiders if they move forward with plans to play Sorsby.

Potential punishments outlined in the filing include monetary penalties and even a ban from participating in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Big 12 argued that allowing Sorsby to play could cause “reputational harm and irreparable damage to public and member trust in the integrity of league competitions.”

With the NCAA now seeking emergency relief and the Big 12 simultaneously pursuing legal action against one of its own members, the Sorsby case continues to send shockwaves throughout college athletics.

As you can tell, what began as an eligibility dispute involving one quarterback has quickly evolved into one of the most consequential legal battles the sport has faced in recent memory. It doesn’t seem like it’s any closer to a resolution than before either.