NCAA penalizes FCS North Dakota football program for tampering violations

The NCAA has handed down penalties to North Dakota’s football program after an investigation found tampering violations involving assistant coach Travis Stepps, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

The case stemmed from impermissible recruiting conversations between Stepps and a student-athlete at another institution who had not yet entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to the NCAA, Stepps knowingly communicated with the player throughout the fall, before the football transfer window opened, despite understanding that such contact was prohibited.

The student-athlete had previously been recruited by Stepps out of high school and reached out regarding a potential transfer to North Dakota. During those discussions, the athlete offered to send practice film and academic records.

The violation came to light when Stepps forwarded the player’s transcript to North Dakota’s compliance office, which quickly discovered the student-athlete was not in the Transfer Portal and self-reported the matter to the NCAA.

Moreover, Stepps acknowledged that he knew the student-athlete had not entered the portal. He agreed that the communication was impermissible.

Additionally, North Dakota head coach Eric Schmidt was also included in the case under NCAA head coach responsibility legislation. However, the NCAA noted Schmidt was not personally involved, had no knowledge of the conversations and had fostered a culture of compliance within the program. As a result, Schmidt will not face any individual penalties.

The case was resolved through the NCAA’s negotiated resolution process, with North Dakota, the coaches and enforcement staff all agreeing to the violations and penalties.

As part of the punishment, North Dakota received one year of probation and a $25,000 fine. The football program will also face a one-week ban on recruiting communications during the January 2027 transfer portal window, along with a 3% reduction in official paid visits during the 2026-27 academic year.

Additionally, the program will be prohibited from hosting unofficial visits during three separate one-week periods throughout the 2026-27 academic year.

Alas, Stepps received the most significant individual penalties. The assistant coach was issued a one-year show-cause order requiring any NCAA institution that employs him to restrict communication with four-year transfer prospects during the January 2027 football transfer window. He will also serve a one-game suspension during the 2026 season.

All told, the NCAA classified the matter as a Level II mitigated case. They concluded that while the violations were significant, North Dakota’s prompt self-reporting and cooperation helped lessen the overall penalties.