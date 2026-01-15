NCAA president Charlie Baker addresses betting indictments, urges states to take action

According to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, 20 men have been charged in a point-shaving scheme involving more than 39 college basketball players on 17 NCAA Division I teams. The scandal reportedly involved 29 total fixed games. Shortly after the indictment was unsealed Thursday, NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement.

“Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA,” Baker wrote. “We are thankful for law enforcement agencies working to detect and combat integrity issues and match manipulation in college sports. The pattern of college basketball game integrity conduct revealed by law enforcement today is not entirely new information to the NCAA.

“… Our enforcement staff has opened sports betting integrity investigations into approximately 40 student-athletes from 20 schools over the past year. While some of the investigations are ongoing, 11 student-athletes from seven schools were recently found to have bet on their own performances, shared information with known bettors, and/or engaged in game manipulation to collect on bets they – or others – placed. This behavior resulted in a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility for all of them.

“Additionally, 13 student-athletes from eight schools (including some of those identified above) were found to have failed to cooperate in the sports betting integrity investigation by providing false or misleading information, failing to provide relevant documentation and/or refusing to be interviewed by the enforcement staff. None of them are competing today.”

The former NCAA college basketball players charged include: Alberto Laureano, Arlando Arnold, Simeon Cottle, Kevin Cross, Bradley Ezewiro, Shawn Fulcher, Carlos Hart, Markeese Hastings, Cedquavious Hunter, Oumar Koureissi, Da’Sean Nelson, Demond Robinson, Camian Shell, Dyquavion Short, Airion Simmons and Jalen Terry, according to NBC News. Hunter and Short were both sanctioned by the NCAA in November for fixing games at New Orleans, per ESPN.

The scheme reportedly started in September 2022 with point shaving in the Chinese Basketball Association. “High-stakes sports gamblers” Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen allegedly targeted former LSU basketball player Antonio Blakeney, who was not named in the indictment but “agreed to participate in the scheme and then recruited other players from the Jiangsu Dragons.”

Later, the group reportedly targeted NCAA college basketball games by offering bribes to players ranging from $10,000-$30,000 to compromise games for betting purposes. Charlie Baker believes other measures could be taken to limit gambling in collegiate athletics.

“The Association has and will continue to aggressively pursue sports betting violations in college athletics using a layered integrity monitoring program that covers over 22,000 contests, but we still need the remaining states, regulators and gaming companies to eliminate threats to integrity – such as collegiate prop bets – to better protect athletes and leagues from integrity risks and predatory bettors.

“We also will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. We urge all student-athletes to make well-informed choices to avoid jeopardizing the game and their eligibility.”

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.