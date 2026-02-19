NCAA president Charlie Baker met with media ahead of the organization’s annual mock NCAA Tournament seeding exercise Thursday at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. But before diving into what this year’s 68-team field might look like if the season ended today, Baker made it clear where he stands with regard to future NCAA Tournament expansion.

“We’re still talking about it,” Baker told reporters Thursday morning, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “I’d like to see it expand.”

The idea of NCAA Tournament expansion beyond its current field has long been a point of contention between collegiate power brokers and college basketball fans for years. NCAA executives and its member schools see major dollar-signs at the idea of renegotiating the current media rights deal for the NCAA’s biggest money-making product with its TV partners, especially during a precarious time for college athletics. Meanwhile, college basketball fans worry further expansion will only water down the already-entertaining postseason format.

