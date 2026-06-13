NCAA president Charlie Baker blasts Tristan Smith injunction for citing Brendan Sorsby ruling

NCAA president Charlie Baker doubled down on his call for Congressional legislation Saturday after a difficult week in which his organization lost not one but two court battles. In addition to Monday’s controversial ruling reversing the NCAA’s eligibility ban against Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Clemson receiver Tristan Smith was granted an injunction Friday that made him eligible to play in 2026.

In a post on X/Twitter, Baker specifically pointed to language in Smith’s ruling Friday that directly cited the Sorsby v. NCAA case in its decision to award the veteran Tigers WR a fifth season of eligibility. For Baker, it’s just the latest example of why the NCAA needs immediate antitrust relief with the passage of the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act that is currently working its way through the Senate.

“The Sorsby decision was never about only one student-athlete,” Baker’s X/Twitter post Saturday began. “We are already seeing downhill effects in other eligibility cases in which state courts are allowing student-athletes to circumvent longstanding eligibility rules, citing Sorsby outcome as part of the court’s precedent.

“Another example of why we need Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act, authorizing the association to apply common sense eligibility rules consistently for all student-athletes and schools, regardless of the state or local court system.”

The Sorsby decision was never about only one student-athlete. We are already seeing downhill effects in other eligibility cases in which state courts are allowing student-athletes to circumvent longstanding eligibility rules, citing Sorsby outcome as part of the court’s… pic.twitter.com/RVIbFPRB3P — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) June 13, 2026

Pickens County (S.C.) District Court judge Jessica Salvini‘s temporary injunction ruling for Smith specifially referenced the Sorsby decision Monday in Lubbock, Texas, that rescinded the NCAA’s decision to rule the Texas Tech QB permanently ineligible after years of admitted gambling activities, including betting on his own team while a member of the Indiana football program in 2022.

“As the district court found in the most recent decision issued on June 8, 2026, in the matter of Sorsby vs. NCAA,” Salvini’s ruling read, “the irreparable harm includes, but is not limited to, benefits from the coaching staff, trainers and being a member of a Division I college; and being able to make an informed decision as to whether to enter the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft.”

Retired Texas state district court judge Ken Curry ruled Sorsby properly “demonstrated that he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury if this court does not issue this temporary injunction because he will be unable to participate as a member of Texas Tech University’s 2026 football team.” Curry’s ruling also levied several strict conditions Sorsby must adhere to maintain the injunction. That includes serving a two-game suspension to open the 2026 college football season, as well as continuing his ongoing rehabilitation work related to his clinically diagnosed gambling addiction.