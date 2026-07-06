NCAA President Charlie Baker hints at regional approach to non-football sports

NCAA President Charlie Baker hinted at a regional approach to collegiate athletics, not named college football of course. That’s been a big talking point across college sports in general, when you factor in realignment.

The Big Ten and ACC are no longer local to their areas, since they span coast to coast. That’s put a strain on Olympic sports and even to some extent, basketball. Football can be straining when it comes to travel, but it’s dealt with since it’s the money maker.

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“The real question there is when does everybody’s TV contracts come up, and what will that mean with respect to how they get negotiated at that point in time? Because everybody’s obviously living with the terms and conditions associated with those,” Baker said on Face The Nation. “I will say this. Most of the conversation I’ve heard among schools, at least at the Division I level, is whether they should try and figure out some way to create a more regional approach to sports other than football. Because football is, depending upon the conference, the league, and the program, somewhere between 11 and 14 games in a season, whereas you have many other sports, men’s and women’s sports, where you play, literally, 30, 40, 50, 60 games.

Charlie Baker hints at regional approach in NCAA once again

“And I think the conversation people have started to have is whether or not there’s a way to think a little differently about how to schedule the football stuff than the way you schedule some of the other sports. Football’s once a week, right? And it’s usually over a weekend. A lot of these other sports, you’re playing midweek, you’re playing the weekends, and those sports, the travel question becomes a much bigger challenge and a bigger issue than it is for just football.”

That’s when CBS anchor Ed O’Keefe wanted ot clarify the remarks regarding the regionalization of collegiate sports. Baker didn’t directly address if college football would separtaae. Of course, that’s a running theory among those in the space that college football will have to do it eventually.

But for Baker, that’s not happening and that’s just more of a talking point to discuss similar topics. But there’s no doubt regional rivalries, like Oklahoma–Oklahoma State and Oregon–Oregon State, among others, are no longer a part of the fabric of college football due to realignment.

“Are you suggesting there’s some kind of college football league separate from all the other athletics?” O’Keefe asked.

“No,” Baker responded. “I’m saying that schools and conferences are just starting to have conversations about whether or not there should be some thought put into whether or not it makes sense to think a little differently about how to handle some of the other sports that have huge numbers of games relative to some of the sports that have a much fewer number.”