NCAA president Charlie Baker reacts to Protect College Sports Act, says revisions are 'essential'

In a letter to member schools Wednesday, NCAA president Charlie Baker shared his reaction to the Protect College Sports Act. But he also cited “several” provisions he said need to be revised.

Baker pointed out the importance of the bipartisan Senate bill, filed last week by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) in a key moment for the NCAA’s quest for federal legislation. The association has been seeking help to settle the current landscape in the NIL and transfer portal era, and the Senate bill’s filing came after the SCORE Act publicly collapsed in the House.

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While the bill addresses key issues such as the transfer portal and coach movement, Baker said “essential” revisions must happen. He added the NCAA will work with the senators to make improvements, as well.

NCAA president Charlie Baker’s letter to member schools today. It is supportive of the Senate bill, but also identifies unresolved issues in the legislation. pic.twitter.com/Bk3BlNt6yB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 4, 2026

“At the same time, it is essential that several key provisions be refined to best safeguard the stability of college athletic opportunities. … Addressing these areas for improvement will ensure the priorities student-athlete leaders and the NCAA have been championing are comprehensively met,” Baker wrote, in part. “To do that, the NCAA will provide detailed analysis for our member schools to guide the advocacy work that will now be required.”

Baker’s letter to NCAA member schools came after a Senate hearing on the bill. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Pete Bevacqua were among those to testify. Additionally, the Big Ten and SEC released a joint statement Tuesday against the bill in its current form. The statement came after the Big 12 and ACC previously voiced their support.

‘College sports can cut across party lines’

Charlie Baker also pointed to his experience as governor of Massachusetts while noting the progress made in Congress. He said there’s still work necessary on the legislation, though he called college athletics a non-partisan issue as both Democrats and Republicans come together on the Protect College Sports Act.

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“As a former Governor who worked across the aisle for eight years and now as the NCAA president, I understand that getting big stuff done requires compromise,” Baker wrote. “When I started meeting with members of Congress three years ago, I could see a path to a bipartisan deal and now we are even closer. Despite hyper partisanship on so many issues, college sports can cut across party lines, as evidenced by this progress.

“There is work ahead, and I am thankful we have a bipartisan package we can work on with the exceptional student-athlete leaders who step up to advocate for permanent, positive change through Congress. We appreciate all the time the senators have dedicated to the issues in college sports and this bill in particular, and we look forward to working with them, student-athletes and all of you to get legislation adopted.”