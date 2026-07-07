NCAA proposes legal 'tampering' period ahead of transfer portal window

In an effort to rein in the rampant tampering taking place across college football, the NCAA has proposed a potential legal tampering period to take place prior to the start of the sport’s single transfer portal window in January, according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently proposed a new “tampering framework” that would allow programs to legally reach out to “contactable” student-athletes and their representatives and is now seeking member feedback.

The new “tampering framework” model was distributed during the NCAA D1 Cabinet’s June meeting and will face further discussion during its upcoming August session, per NCAA documents obtained by Dellenger.

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During its June meeting, the NCAA DI Board of Directors did indeed review a new tampering framework that would permit "contactable" athletes and their agents to communicate with schools before the portal opens, per the Board’s report.



The Board is now seeking member feedback. pic.twitter.com/Ci0b19jnzR — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 7, 2026

The NCAA has been looking for ways to tamp down on a perceived rise in tampering within the transfer portal that has plagued the sport in recent years. Those issued came to a head in late January when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a press conference to publicly accuse Ole Miss and new head coach Pete Golding of “blatant tampering” during the Rebels’ recruitment of linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Ferrelli is a former Cal transfer who flipped his commitment from the Tigers to Ole Miss on the final day of January’s two-week portal window despite already being enrolled and taking classes at Clemson when Golding and the Rebels first reached out in late January.

The NCAA D1 Board also cleaned up tampering language that would effectively make all investigations beginning on more of a presumption of guilt that puts the onus on programs to prove their innocence, as well as establishing that student-athletes can be held individually accountable and have an obligation to fully cooperate with the NCAA enforcement staff, according to Dellenger. The NCAA D1 board also formally rejected the Big Ten’s request for an immediate moratorium on all ongoing and prospective tampering investigations while the organization continues to finalize its rules.

The NCAA penalized North Dakota’s football program after an investigation found tampering violations involving assistant coach Travis Stepps, the Division I Committee on Infractions announced in June.

The case stemmed from impermissible recruiting conversations between Stepps and a student-athlete at another institution who had not yet entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to the NCAA, Stepps knowingly communicated with the player throughout the fall, before the football transfer window opened, despite understanding that such contact was prohibited.

The student-athlete had previously been recruited by Stepps out of high school and reached out regarding a potential transfer to North Dakota. During those discussions, the athlete offered to send practice film and academic records.

The violation came to light when Stepps forwarded the player’s transcript to North Dakota’s compliance office, which quickly discovered the student-athlete was not in the Transfer Portal and self-reported the matter to the NCAA. Stepps acknowledged that he knew the student-athlete had not entered the portal, and agreed that the communication was impermissible.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.