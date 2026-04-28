NCAA releases statement on men's, women's basketball tournament expansion talks

After ESPN reported the NCAA is taking the final steps toward expanding the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the association said no decisions have yet been made. The expectation is March Madness will grow to 76 teams starting in 2026-27, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ross Dellenger initially detailed the potential 76-team format late last year. It would include an expansion of the First Four as the new “opening round” of the tournament, featuring 24 teams. They would compete in 12 games over two days, with Dayton – the current site of the First Four – as a host site.

ESPN reported officials are targeting mid-May as a timeline to formalize the move. As of Tuesday night, though, the NCAA said there have not been any recommendations.

“Expanding the basketball tournaments would require approval from multiple NCAA committees, including the men’s and women’s basketball committees, and no final recommendations or decisions have been made at this time,” the NCAA’s statement read.

Under the 76-team model, the 12 winners from the “opening round” would advance to a 52-team bracket. That means eight teams would be taken out of the main bracket, rather than four under the current 68-team format. The new model would also include eight more at-large spots.

Yahoo! Sports reported the expectation was a plan for expansion would come together after this past year’s tournament. Michigan brought home the national title after taking down UConn in the championship game earlier this month.

Charlie Baker: ‘I’d like to see’ NCAA Tournament expand

The idea of March Madness expansion has flown around the last few years, and NCAA president Charlie Baker made it clear he’s in favor of growing the bracket. However, NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters those conversations hit pause until after the 2025-26 season. The women’s season ends Sunday with its national championship, followed by the men’s title game on Monday.

“We’re still talking about it,” Baker told reporters in February about the future of the NCAA tournament. “I’d like to see it expand.”

Expanding the NCAA tournament would also mean more conversations with its TV partners at CBS and TNT Sports. Conference commissioners have supported expanding the tournament, including Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.