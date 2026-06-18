NCAA rules Iona guard Adam Njie Jr. permanently ineligible over gambling admission

Days after the Brendan Sorsby saga came to a conclusion of sorts, there’s another gambling scandal in college athletics. The NCAA released a notice on Thursday shedding light on violations that occurred at Iona.

Former men’s basketball player Adam Njie Jr. provided game information to known sports bettors for betting purposes, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions panel. Njie agreed to the violations and was made permanently ineligible for NCAA competition as a result.

So what happened, exactly? The NCAA provided further details.

In July and September 2025, the NCAA enforcement staff interviewed a source in connection with a gambling case. That source said a bettor had communicated with Njie.

Upon learning that, NCAA enforcement staff then met with gambling regulators to identify the wagers in question. According to the NCAA report, “the Mississippi Gaming Commission reported that the bettors placed three bets totaling $15,500 on another school to win the first-half spread line against Iona in December 2024. Njie confirmed he told a bettor he would throw the first half of the game. However, Njie stated he did not go through with it.”

Following the gambling outcome, the bettor allegedly threatened Njie with bodily harm. Subsequently, “Njie told the bettor he would throw the first half of Iona’s next game to make up for the bettor’s losses. Again, Njie stated he didn’t go through with intentionally losing the first half.”

The NCAA release on Thursday notes that the act of sharing information with a bettor related to gambling is prohibited by the organization’s rules. It is treated the same as point shaving, regardless of whether there is follow-through.

Njie started 28 of 33 games for Iona during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.