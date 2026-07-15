Report: NCAA Rules Subcommittee approves use of ABS challenge system in college baseball

Following a successful implementation by the SEC in the league’s conference tournament this season, the NCAA Rules Subcommittee has approved the usage of the ABS challenge system in college baseball. It will represent a major change in the sport.

Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner reported on the approval first, citing sources. ABS can be used in any game where the technology is available, including Trackman.

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The Baseball Oversight Committee must still grant approval for the change to go into effect, but it “is expected to be implemented in 2027.” That comes as little surprise to most in the sport, given the momentum building in favor of the technology.

The SEC first championed the use of the ABS challenge system at its conference tournament in Hoover. The implementation went remarkably well.

“The introduction of this challenge system at the SEC Tournament reflects our continued commitment to innovation,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This addition represents a continued step forward for our game, aligns more closely with the professional level and supports the development of our student-athletes as they prepare for success at the next level.”

How ABS looked at the SEC Tournament in Hoover

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball was first to report the news of the NCAA Rules Committee approving ABS at the SEC Tournament. He also provided details on how the college system would work.

“The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the SEC’s proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenges in the upcoming conference tournament, I’m told,” Rogers wrote prior to the event. “Coaches will have (3) specific ABS challenges per game in Hoover.”

Rogers added a follow-up tweet, laying out the exact rules. One of them is an important distinction from his original tweet, where he said coaches can challenge. Per Rogers, only on-field players and three specific positions — pitcher, catcher, and the current batter — can tap their head to call for a challenge. As is true in MLB, the motion must come quite quickly.

“Three ABS challenges (if you win the challenge, you retain),” Rogers wrote. “You get a bonus challenge in extra innings if you don’t have any left. ONLY a pitcher, catcher, hitter can request ABS challenge (within 2-3 seconds). Untimely challenges will NOT be granted.”

It remains to be seen what stipulation the NCAA would put on the ABS system for membership-wide implementation. But expect a similar structure as the one the SEC pioneered in Hoover.