The NCAA has announced that two former North Carolina A&T basketball players, Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, have been ruled ineligible after failing to cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting violations, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

Per Friday’s release, “the enforcement staff received notifications from integrity monitoring services and a state gaming regulator about suspicious betting activity on four North Carolina A&T games between December 2024 and January 2025. The next month, enforcement staff interviewed Forrest, Glasper and three other North Carolina A&T student-athletes and imaged their phones.

“For several months after the phones were imaged, the student-athletes did not respond to requests to review their data from the phone imaging service, which led to delays in the investigation. However, once enforcement staff were able to review the data, text messages on Forrest’s phone revealed photos of Forrest holding large amounts of cash around the time of the games under suspicion, as well as several text messages with screenshots of betting slips for NFL and NBA games.”

Both Forrest and Glasper are no longer affiliated with the North Carolina A&T program. Forrest is now competing professionally in Serbia, and Glasper failed to latch on with a new program after entering the Transfer Portal.

More than a handful of NCAA players have been named in gambling investigations this season

NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement regarding betting indictments among players back in January. There, he urged states to take action to prevent this from continuing to happen.

“Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA,” Baker wrote. “We are thankful for law enforcement agencies working to detect and combat integrity issues and match manipulation in college sports. The pattern of college basketball game integrity conduct revealed by law enforcement today is not entirely new information to the NCAA.

“The Association has and will continue to aggressively pursue sports betting violations in college athletics using a layered integrity monitoring program that covers over 22,000 contests, but we still need the remaining states, regulators and gaming companies to eliminate threats to integrity – such as collegiate prop bets – to better protect athletes and leagues from integrity risks and predatory bettors.

“We also will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. We urge all student-athletes to make well-informed choices to avoid jeopardizing the game and their eligibility.”

In one season at A&T, Ryan Forrest averaged 19.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. His confidant, Landon Glasper, averaged 19.8 points and 3.6 rebounds across two seasons with the program. Without both players on the roster this season, the Aggies are 11-18.