The Division I Football Rules Subcommittee has proposed a one-year trial rule that would change the penalty structure for targeting calls in college football. The NCAA announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

Under the recommended change, a player disqualified for targeting for the first time during the season, regardless of which half it occurs in, could play in the next game. The current rule requires players that are ejected for targeting in the second half of a game to miss the first half of the following game.

The current rule would continue to apply for players who are called for targeting a second time during the season season of play. Therefore, if a player is called for targeting for the second time in a season during the second half of a game, he will be forced to sit the first half of the following game.

The FBS and FCS Oversight Committees must approve the proposal before it becomes official. The FBS Oversight Committee is set to review the rule recommendation on March 19, while the FCS Oversight Committee will review it on March 23.

