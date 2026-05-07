NCAA Tournament expansion: First 76-team bracket format revealed

After years of debate and speculation, it was finally made official on Thursday. The NCAA has voted to expand the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament to 76 teams, bringing about a new era in the sport.

The NCAA had been considering expanding both tournaments for years, as the last change to the Tournament was made in 2011 (expanded from 65 to 68). Things began accelerating in that direction two weeks ago.

Just hours after the move was made official, a first look at the new 76-team NCAA Tournament bracket was given. The first bracket is below.

Here's how the NCAA plans to lay out its 76-team bracket, with the Opening Round games listed at the top: pic.twitter.com/VdVAsVIWiR — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 7, 2026

With the new expansion, an additional eight teams will be added to the current “First Four” play-in round, currently held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The newly expanded play-in round will feature 24 teams playing 12 games over two days. The winners will then join the other 52 teams already in the traditional first-round field that initial weekend.

Rebranding was expected around the current “First Four” NCAA Tournament language. It will now go by the “Opening Round”. Of note, the opening round — now featuring 12 games — will still include both at-large and auto bids.

All 16 seeds and half of the 15 seeds will make up half of the initial 24-team field. The final 12 teams will be a mixture of all the 12 seeds and half of the 11 seeds. The 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams and the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams will occupy those 24 spots.

College Basketball personalities mixed over the move to 76 teams

The expansion of the NCAA Tournament has been a hot-button topic around the sport of college basketball. Some are in favor, while many are up in arms about the move. One personality who has come out in favor of the most is ESPN’s Seth Greenberg.

“For those of you losing your mind at the NCAA Tournament expanding from 68 to 76, get over yourselves,” Greenberg said in a video posted to X/Twitter. “When you have these mega conferences and play 20-game (conference) schedules, you know what, you might be 8-12. But those eight games you won might be against teams that were in the top-25. And then out of conference, with the way things are right now (we’ve seen more good games out of conference), you might have two wins against top-25 teams. All of a sudden, you have seven wins against top-25 teams.

“The expansion is gonna potentially give the Atlantic-10 a better opportunity. The Mountain West a better opportunity. The Missouri Valley has a better opportunity to get multiple teams in the Tournament. Adding eight teams… please get over yourself. College basketball and the NCAA Tournament is gonna be just fine.”

His College GameDay partner, Jay Williams, however, is not a fan of the expansion.

“Well, I think it benefits the right stakeholders,” Williams said on Get Up. “And you know, anybody that wakes up today and thinks that more Cinderellas are going to get a larger invitation, this is about the royal family having more seats at the table, and the royal family are the power conferences here. They’re going to generate more revenue, more at large bids.

“To me, this devalues the regular season for college basketball, right? It means more games, fewer games that actually matter. And when you think about it, at the end of the day, more at-large teams are going to get in from power conferences. This ultimately leads to a bigger conversation, right? Look at the CFP in college football. The last choke hold for college basketball is an NCAA tournament for the NCAA, so they’re going to try to drive as much revenue as possible.”

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.