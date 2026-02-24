College basketball is just 19 days away from Selection Sunday. In the process, the 2026 NCAA Tournament anthem has officially been revealed.

‘Give It Away‘ by Zac Brown Band, which is featured on their newest album ‘Love & Fear,’ will serve as this year’s anthem for March Madness coverage on CBS/TNT. It marks the first NCAA Tournament anthem for the three-time Grammy Award-winning band.

This year’s NCAA Tournament is scheduled to get underway on March 17 & 18 with the First Four. It takes place regularly in Dayton, Ohio.

Last year's song was "Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/vpAwFPaBU5 — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) February 24, 2026

List of NCAA Tournament Anthems Since 2016

2026 – ‘Give It Away‘ by Zac Brown Band

2025 – ‘Abracadabra‘ by Lady Gaga

2024 – ‘Dance with Everybody‘ by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ft. The National Parks

2023 – ‘Take My Breath‘ by The Weeknd

2022 – ‘Freedom‘ by Jon Batiste

2021 – ‘Big Love‘ by Louis the Child ft. EarthGang

2019 – ‘Lo/Hi‘ by The Black Keys

2018 – ‘American Soul‘ by U2

2017 – ‘Something Just Like This‘ by Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

2016 – ‘Turn Up‘ by The Heavy

Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see shakeup after run of upsets

Following a wild weekend of college basketball, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology predictions. No. 3 Duke, thanks to its 68-63 win over No. 1 Michigan, has taken over as the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Texas, UCLA, Auburn, Indiana

Last Four In: Missouri, Santa Clara, TCU, New Mexico

First Four Out: Ohio State, USC, California, San Diego State

Next Four Out: VCU, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, West Virginia

West Region (San Jose)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Saint Mary’s

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 USF

No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Indiana

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Auburn

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Merrimack

South Region (Houston)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Clemson

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 11 Miami (OH)

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Navy

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Texas

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Portland State

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 SEMO/Bethune-Cookman

No. 8 SMU vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Stephen F. Austin

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 TCU/New Mexico

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 East Tennessee State

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 UCLA

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Wright State

East Region (Washington, D.C.)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Appalachian State

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Georgia

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 North Dakota State

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Missouri/Santa Clara

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Austin Peay

No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Utah Tech