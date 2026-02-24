NCAA Tournament picks Zac Brown Band song 'Give It Away' for 2026 anthem
College basketball is just 19 days away from Selection Sunday. In the process, the 2026 NCAA Tournament anthem has officially been revealed.
‘Give It Away‘ by Zac Brown Band, which is featured on their newest album ‘Love & Fear,’ will serve as this year’s anthem for March Madness coverage on CBS/TNT. It marks the first NCAA Tournament anthem for the three-time Grammy Award-winning band.
This year’s NCAA Tournament is scheduled to get underway on March 17 & 18 with the First Four. It takes place regularly in Dayton, Ohio.
List of NCAA Tournament Anthems Since 2016
2026 – ‘Give It Away‘ by Zac Brown Band
2025 – ‘Abracadabra‘ by Lady Gaga
2024 – ‘Dance with Everybody‘ by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ft. The National Parks
2023 – ‘Take My Breath‘ by The Weeknd
2022 – ‘Freedom‘ by Jon Batiste
2021 – ‘Big Love‘ by Louis the Child ft. EarthGang
2019 – ‘Lo/Hi‘ by The Black Keys
2018 – ‘American Soul‘ by U2
2017 – ‘Something Just Like This‘ by Coldplay & The Chainsmokers
2016 – ‘Turn Up‘ by The Heavy
Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see shakeup after run of upsets
Following a wild weekend of college basketball, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology predictions. No. 3 Duke, thanks to its 68-63 win over No. 1 Michigan, has taken over as the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble
Last Four Byes: Texas, UCLA, Auburn, Indiana
Last Four In: Missouri, Santa Clara, TCU, New Mexico
First Four Out: Ohio State, USC, California, San Diego State
Next Four Out: VCU, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, West Virginia
West Region (San Jose)
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Long Island
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Saint Mary’s
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 USF
No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 High Point
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Indiana
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine
No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Auburn
No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Merrimack
South Region (Houston)
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard
No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Clemson
No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Yale
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington
No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 11 Miami (OH)
No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Navy
No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Texas
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Portland State
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 SEMO/Bethune-Cookman
No. 8 SMU vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Stephen F. Austin
No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 TCU/New Mexico
No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 East Tennessee State
No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 UCLA
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Wright State
East Region (Washington, D.C.)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Appalachian State
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Georgia
No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Liberty
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 North Dakota State
No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Missouri/Santa Clara
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Austin Peay
No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 10 UCF
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Utah Tech