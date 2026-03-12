Airline travel for the upcoming Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament could be impacted a bit due to an odd reason.

Just ahead of Conference Championship Week last week, the NCAA sent out a memo to all schools. The memo gave a notice to a potential airline travel problems they could be facing for both NCAA Basketball Tournaments.

“Nationwide, significantly fewer charter aircraft are available due to several factors outside of NCAA control,” the memo read. “The logistical challenge of moving almost all participating teams for both tournaments within 12-72 hours beginning (Selection) Sunday night is compounded by the busy spring break travel season, the national shortage of charter aircraft nationwide and the potential TSA impact of the partial government shutdown. While the NCAA assured all participating teams they will get to where they need to go safely.”

On Thursday, Front Office Sports reported that one of these ‘factors’ could be U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“One of the things that I’ve heard is ICE is taking up a lot of charter planes,” NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee chair Keith Gill said. “I think the charter market is just demonstrably different than it has been.”

NCAA and ICE commission planes from external contractors, meaning potential shared planes

Per FOS, the NCAA uses ‘Short’s Travel Management’ to organize NCAA Tournament flights. ICE, however, also commissions planes from external contractors. One of the contractors could also be ‘Short’s Travel Management’, meaning the NCAA and ICE could be pulling from the same pool of planes.

According to a 2025 investigation done by The Athletic, planes used during both NCAA Tournaments last year were also used during ICE deportation flights. Some professional teams, such as Inter Miami, have used the flights as well.

The 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament is scheduled to tip-off with the First Four in Dayton on March 18. The Women’s NCAA Tournament tips one day later, on March 19. With Selection Sunday occurring on March 15, that gives teams playing in the Round of 64 not much time to get travel arranged to whatever Region they are scheduled in. Round of 64 play tips off on March 19 and continues into March 20.

It is currently unclear whether or not any program is having travel concerns, but that would certainly make things complicated ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the country.