NCAA Tournament Selection Committee reveals Top 16 seeds ahead of 2026 March Madness

With three weeks to go until Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has provided a preview of what the bracket could look like. The committee unveiled the Top 16 seeds as of Saturday morning with March Madness on the horizon.

Saturday’s announcement provides a baseline for where teams stand as they go through the final stretch of the regular season. The top four overall teams will all be on the No. 1-seed line, with the next four as No. 2 seeds. The full bracket will be unveiled March 15 after teams punch their automatic bids in their conference tournaments.

2026 NCAA Tournament Top 16: No. 1 seeds

1. Michigan (Midwest Region)

2. Duke (East Region)

3. Arizona (West Region)

4. Iowa State (South Region)

The top four overall teams will be the No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Michigan is the top overall seed, which means the Wolverines can choose the region in which they play, as well as where they want to play the first and second rounds.

2026 NCAA Tournament Top 16: No. 2 seeds

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Illinois

8. Purdue

Following the No. 1 seeds, the next four highest-seeded teams will be on the No. 2 line. NCAA Tournament Selection Committee chair Keith Gill said there was plenty of debate between Iowa State, UConn and Houston for the last No. 1 seed, but the Cougars fell to a 2-seed.

No. 3 seeds

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Nebraska

12. Gonzaga

In a year filled with parity, there’s plenty of talent on the No. 3-seed line. That includes the reigning national champion, Florida, which came in as the ninth overall team in the field as of Saturday morning.

No. 4 seeds

13. Texas Tech

14. Michigan State

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

Rounding out the Top 16 seeds as of Saturday morning, the No. 4 seeds rank 13th through 16th, according to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. Alabama and Arkansas both “just missed” out on the top 16, according to chair Keith Gill.

Just a few games remain in the 2025-26 regular season. From there, it’s on to conference tournaments and Selection Sunday on March 15. The 2026 NCAA Tournament will start with the First Four in Dayton on March 17.