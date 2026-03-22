St. John’s junior Dylan Darling was held scoreless through the first 39 minutes and 59 seconds Sunday afternoon. But when his team needed him the most, the veteran point guard came through with a tough last-second running layup to punch the Red Storm’s first ticket to the Sweet 16 this century.

Darling’s buzzer-beating layup secured fifth-seeded St. John’s 67-65 win over fourth-seeded Kansas in their second-round NCAA Tournament game Sunday evening from San Diego. It sends the Red Storm to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

The final bucket was Darling’s first made-basket of the game after starting 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the game. But after taking the in-bounds pass with less than 4 seconds left in regulation, Darling took superstar Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson one-on-one and beat the potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick to the basketball and laid the ball off the backboard just as the game clock hit all zeros.

Check out the thrilling game-winning moment below: