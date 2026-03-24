NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite Eight Officials: Complete list of 40 referees
Following one of the most highly viewed opening weekends of the NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 is set to get underway on Thursday and Friday. After that, the Elite Eight will take place on Saturday and Sunday. And the officials have been set.
There are 40 referees that have been tapped to officiate games in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, according to reporting from OfficiatingObserver on Twitter. The account tracks all the latest news on officials.
You can view the the complete list of officials for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight below. It’s a comprehensive list, some of the best of the best in the sport.
NCAA Sweet 16, Elite Eight Officials
Pat Adams
Jeff Anderson
Steve Anderson
Roger Ayers
James Breeding
DJ Carstensen
Lee Cassell
Tony Chiazza
Bill Covington Jr.
AJ Desai
Brian Dorsey
Pat Driscoll
Nathan Farrell
John Gaffney
Courtney Green
Michael Greenstein
Ron Groover
Jeb Hartness
Tony Henderson
Michael Irving
Byron Jarrett
Keith Kimble
Kipp Kissinger
Bart Lenox
Joe Lindsay
Chance Moore
Tommy Morrissey
Greg Nixon
Brian O’Connell
Tony Padilla
Marques Pettigrew
Mike Reed
Randy Richardson
Owen Shortt
Doug Shows
Doug Sirmons
Bert Smith
Paul Szelc
Earl Walton
Brooks Wells
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NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite Eight projections
After fans filled out their official brackets in anticipation of the NCAA Tournament, the first weekend tipped off with plenty unpredictable results. After some big-time upsets leading up to the Sweet 16, it is time to reevaluate the field of contenders.
While no bracket is ever perfect, maximizing the chances to predict all the results of the second weekend is a much simpler task than the opening rounds. Meanwhile, the co-worker or family member who picks based on the mascots or colors is likely already in the lead.
After watching all the first and second round games, there are new datapoints from every matchup to pull from in analysis. Here are On3 basketball analyst James Fletcher III‘s best projections for the chaos of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups as March Madness continues to sweep the nation.