NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite Eight Officials: Complete list of 40 referees

Following one of the most highly viewed opening weekends of the NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 is set to get underway on Thursday and Friday. After that, the Elite Eight will take place on Saturday and Sunday. And the officials have been set.

There are 40 referees that have been tapped to officiate games in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, according to reporting from OfficiatingObserver on Twitter. The account tracks all the latest news on officials.

You can view the the complete list of officials for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight below. It’s a comprehensive list, some of the best of the best in the sport.

NCAA Sweet 16, Elite Eight Officials

Pat Adams

Jeff Anderson

Steve Anderson

Roger Ayers

James Breeding

DJ Carstensen

Lee Cassell

Tony Chiazza

Bill Covington Jr.

AJ Desai

Brian Dorsey

Pat Driscoll

Nathan Farrell

John Gaffney

Courtney Green

Michael Greenstein

Ron Groover

Jeb Hartness

Tony Henderson

Michael Irving

Byron Jarrett

Keith Kimble

Kipp Kissinger

Bart Lenox

Joe Lindsay

Chance Moore

Tommy Morrissey

Greg Nixon

Brian O’Connell

Tony Padilla

Marques Pettigrew

Mike Reed

Randy Richardson

Owen Shortt

Doug Shows

Doug Sirmons

Bert Smith

Paul Szelc

Earl Walton

Brooks Wells

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite Eight projections

After fans filled out their official brackets in anticipation of the NCAA Tournament, the first weekend tipped off with plenty unpredictable results. After some big-time upsets leading up to the Sweet 16, it is time to reevaluate the field of contenders.

While no bracket is ever perfect, maximizing the chances to predict all the results of the second weekend is a much simpler task than the opening rounds. Meanwhile, the co-worker or family member who picks based on the mascots or colors is likely already in the lead.

After watching all the first and second round games, there are new datapoints from every matchup to pull from in analysis. Here are On3 basketball analyst James Fletcher III‘s best projections for the chaos of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups as March Madness continues to sweep the nation.

Projecting the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight