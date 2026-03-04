The NCAA is introducing a new layer of transparency for March Madness. The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees announced Wednesday that the 2026 NCAA Tournaments will require teams to submit player availability reports for every game.

The policy will debut during this year’s tournaments. It’s designed to address growing concerns tied to sports betting and the pressure athletes often face regarding injury information.

According to the NCAA, the availability reporting system will function as a pilot program during the 2026 Division I men’s and women’s championships. This will come before any potential expansion to other NCAA sports or events.

“The NCAA runs the largest integrity monitoring service program in the world and provides college athletes with online threat detection services as part of its comprehensive strategy to respond to the rise of sports betting,” the NCAA said in its announcement.

Moreover, officials believe the reports will help reduce harassment and betting-related pressure directed toward players, coaches and staff. It is expected to provide clear public information about playing status.

Under the new system, teams must submit an initial availability report by 9 p.m. local time the night before a game. Programs are then required to update the report two hours before tipoff if any changes occur.

Players will fall into one of three categories — available, questionable or out. An athlete listed as “available” indicates more than a 75 percent chance to play, while “questionable” means the player has up to a 75 percent chance of appearing. Any player not listed as questionable or out will automatically be considered available. The reports will be publicly accessible through NCAA platforms, including NCAA.com.

To facilitate the process, the NCAA will use HD Intelligence as the reporting service provider for the tournaments. Several conferences already utilize the system, which officials say should help streamline the rollout. Training sessions and educational materials have already been distributed to participating programs.

However, compliance will not be optional. The NCAA also outlined a clear penalty structure for teams that fail to follow the reporting policy or violate its guidelines. Schools could face significant fines if they do not submit accurate or timely reports.

A first offense could result in a penalty of up to $10,000 for the institution. A second offense could bring a fine of up to $25,000. Any third or subsequent violations could carry penalties of up to $30,000, with an additional fine of up to $10,000 assessed to the head coach. All fines will be issued after the conclusion of the tournaments.

While the policy represents a major shift for NCAA championships, the organization views the initiative as part of a broader effort to protect student-athletes, all while adapting to the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape. We’ll see how it works out.