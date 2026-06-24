NCAA votes to eliminate bowl transition penalty

The NCAA Division I Cabinet has voted to eliminate the bowl transition penalty, paving a pathway for North Dakota State and Sacramento State to be eligible to play in a bowl game immediately in 2026, sources tell On3. Previously, the NCAA had a two-year transition penalty prohibiting programs from participating in bowl games that moved from FCS to FBS.

North Dakota State and Sacramento State will need to finish with a 6-6 record or better and can fulfill one of their conference’s bowl commitments. In March, the FBS Oversight Committee recommended the elimination of the two-year postseason probationary period.

North Dakota State is projected to be favored in all 12 games in 2026: non-conference games vs. Jacksonville State, Fordham, Sacramento State and San Jose State, and an eight-game Mountain West schedule. The Bison, who have won 10 of the last 15 FCS titles, could make a run at a College Football Playoff berth in their debut FBS season.

“We are a national brand,” North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek previously told On3. “The important thing is to continue to move that national brand forward, so that we’re not just labeled as the FCS. We’re a national brand because we play really good football. We respect the opinions of our peers more than anything, and no matter what business or what venture you’re in.

“My number one goal is to continue to be respected by those guys. That we do play football the proper way. We do play a physical brand of football, and we’re a tough out.”

Since 2000, there have been 23 programs that joined FBS: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Missouri State, Old Dominion, Sam Houston, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, UConn, UMass, USF, UTSA and Western Kentucky.