NCAA Wrestling: USA U20 Junior World Team college affiliations

The United States U20 (Junior) World Team is set and all 10 wrestlers have major NCAA wrestling affiliations! These programs are thrilled to have these wrestlers come aboard or already part of the program.

The U20 World Championships will be in Slovakia from August 16-23rd. These guys made waves on the college and high school scene prior to these trials and domestic championships.

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Now, they’re the best the USA will send at this age level to compete for gold. Here’s a breakdown of the U20 team and where they are going to college (or already attend).

57 KG: Isaiah Cortez, Cornell

Cortez took a greyshirt year in 2025-26 and will enroll at Cornell this season. He went 25-5 wrestling unattached from November to January this year, repping the Spartan Combat RTC.

Now, Cortez will represent the United States on his third U20 team for the World Championships in August. He previously made the team doing Greco-Roman in 2024 and ‘25 and will now do freestyle in 2026.

Seidel burst onto the scene as a true freshman for Virginia Tech this past season. He took third at the NCAA Tournament at 133 pounds, finishing with a 22-2 record. His lone losses were to Jax Forrest, the NCAA champion and last year’s Senior World Team member.

Seidel made this year’s U20 team by winning the challenge tournament to begin his day. Then, after giving up only one point in five matches, beat Elijah Cortez with two 10-0 tech falls in the best two-of-three finals.

Bassett is a mega star and should start right away next year for Virginia Tech. Not only is he on the U20 World Team, he’ll be competing against Real Woods at Final X in three weeks to try and make the Senior Team as well!

Bassett was one of the most sought after prospects in recent memory and will be in contention for an NCAA title next year. He also competes at RAF, so this kid is never not wrestling it seems.

Robideau stunned fellow freshman PJ Duke (Penn State) in last year’s NCAA Tournament and defeated reigning champion Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) in the finals. He was one of three true freshmen to win titles for Oklahoma State.

So, he’s the man to beat at this weight, at least domestically. He beat Melvin Miller (Virginia Tech Class of 2027) in two matches in the finals, 5-0 and 12-0 to make the U20 team.

James is an absolute freak. The 17-year old capped off his NJ high school career with a second title and then nearly knocked off David Carr to put himself in position to make the Senior World Team.

It’s going to be really hard to keep him out of the Penn State lineup as a true freshman next season, especially if the five-for-five rule goes into effect. For now, he can focus on a U20 world title.

79 KG: Ryan Burton, Virginia Tech

Burton had a fantastic redshirt season at 165 pounds last year, going 19-6. He’s projected to go up to 174 next year and either way, he might be an All-American contender.

Another New Jersey product, Burton beat Joseph Jeter two matches to none to make the U20 World Team. He won 10-7 and 8-1 in the bouts.

Sinclair might be the early NCAA title favorite in 2027 at 184 pounds following a third place finish as a redshirt freshman. A highly impressive prospect going into Missouri, Sinclair is another guy who doesn’t stop wrestling.

He, like a couple of others, tried to double up with the U20 World Team and the Senior World Team. Sinclair is also a member of the Real American Freestyle roster, so he gets all kinds of looks, seemingly monthly. He’ll have a great shot to capture gold in August.

92 KG: Jimmy Mastny, Iowa State

A three-time Illinois state champion, Mastny will take the college mats this fall for the Cyclones and new head coach Brent Metcalf, who was elevated this offseason. He captured his third state championship this winter by winning at 215 pounds.

Mastny defeated Karson Thompkins of the Air Force RTC by fall (3:31) and tech fall (10-0). He’s rolling into the U20 World Championships.

97 KG: Michael Boyle, Ohio State

Boyle committed to Ohio State back in October over Virginia Tech and Michigan. He finished his high school career as a three-time state champion and will rep the Buckeyes in state next year.

It remains to be seen what weight he’ll go at the collegiate level, but he’ll pursue a U20 world title in August first! He beat Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy) 10-0 in both matches to make the team.

Ross won four Iowa state titles during his high school career and was a standout football player as well. Now fully healthy, he could compete for the podium right away and make waves on the freestyle scene as well.

So far so good as he made the U20 team and will compete for gold in August. Ross defeated Coby Merrill, an Iowa State commit, two matches to one. Ross got teched 11-0 in the first match but came back to win 9-2 and 7-1 in the final two.