NCBWA announces finalists for 2026 Dick Howser Trophy

The finalists for the 2026 Dick Howser Trophy have been announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. It is the award given annually to the best college baseball player of the year.

This year’s finalists are Roch Cholowsky (UCLA), Tague Davis (Louisville), Landon Hairston (Arizona State), Daniel Jackson (Georgia) and Jackson Flora (UC Santa Barbara). The award will be presented to the college baseball player of the year at a national news conference at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska., on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. ET.

SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA

Perhaps the most high-profile of the finalists after becoming a superstar in the sport a year ago, Cholowsky has continued his run of outstanding play this season. He is a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy for the second straight season.

Cholowsky helped propel UCLA to 14 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the NCBWA Top 25 and to the nation’s best record at 52-8. During the season he hit 21 home runs, had 60 RBIs, a .636 slugging percentage and a 1.088 OPS.

1B Tague Davis, Louisville

The Louisville first baseman made a huge impact for the second straight season for the Cardinals. He was instrumental in the lineup after starting 62 games as a freshman a year ago.

Davis hit .355 on the season, racking up an impressive 82 knocks. He also hit a nation-leading 34 home runs, had 10 doubles and a triple. His slugging percentage was a robust .848, making him one of the most powerful Dick Howser finalists.

OF Landon Hairston, Arizona State

The Arizona State sophomore helped power the Sun Devils to the postseason, showing off an impressive array of skills. He was among the nation’s individual leaders in virtually every category this season.

He had an .860 slugging percentage (first), 202 total bases (first), .400 batting average (13th), 28 home runs (fifth) and 81 RBI (fifth) for coach Willie Bloomquist‘s Big 12 Conference-contending and NCAA Lincoln Regional runner-up Sun Devils. Not too shabby.

C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Jackson was excellent with the bat all season for the Bulldogs, but he also helped the team in other ways. Behind the plate he was excellent, but he also put pressure on other catchers by stealing 25 bases this season.

The Bulldogs won the double this year, capturing both the regular season and tournament titles in the SEC. Jackson was a huge part of that with his .860 slugging percentage (fourth nationally), 29 home runs (fourth), 93 hits (seventh) and .396 batting average (15th).

RHP Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara had an outstanding season and was paced by Flora’s excellent work on the mound. He had a nation-leading 12 victories in 16 appearances on the season.

He also struck out 133 hitters (third nationally) for 11.7 whiffs every nine innings and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.85 (also third in NCAA stats) for coach Andrew Checketts and the Gauchos. He rounded out the list of Dick Howser finalists.