Nebraska AD Troy Dannen calls for conference self governance in wake of Brendan Sorsby ruling

In the wake of Monday’s court decision that granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA, college athletics leaders have been outspoken about the kind of precedent such a ruling may set. Some, like Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen, have noted this could be what sets off a chain reaction that leads to conference self governance in the future.

That’s something leagues like the SEC were already pushing for as the court systems become an increasingly popular venue for players to challenge NCAA rules. Now Dannen seems to be on board.

“I have not personally advocated for conference self governance, but today’s decision makes it obvious that it is a necessary path forward,” Dannen told Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. “We can not align with institutions who advocate or support player participation in this circumstance.”

How the Big 12 handles the Brendan Sorsby decision will be noteworthy. Already the suggestion of teams not playing Texas Tech this season has been brought to the table.

Dellenger reported that Big 12 athletics directors have had “serious” talks about not playing the Red Raiders. Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor was pointed.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” Taylor told Yahoo Sports. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12. …

“It’s f****** bulls***. I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”

While it might be mainly Big 12 teams that feel the impact of the Brendan Sorsby decision directly on the field, the decision has had quite the ripple effect. It even has teams in the SEC upset and could have other leagues choose to avoid playing Texas Tech, too.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.

“All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness. We’ve officially reached the point of no return.”

That echoes the statement Dannen released to Dellenger. Essentially, programs need to have some form of agreement on bare minimum standards for player eligibility and rules of competition.

If the NCAA is unable to provide that — as the Brendan Sorsby case is showing — individual conferences might start looking to self governance as an alternative. And sooner, rather than later.

On3’s Riley Gates also contributed to this report.