Nebraska Athletics issues statement after fans throw items, beer can at Purdue bench

A video emerged of a fan throwing a beer can at the Boilermakers huddle before the final play during No. 13 Purdue‘s 80-77 overtime win over No. 7 Nebraska on Tuesday. Moments later, Jamarques Lawrence slipped in what appeared to be the same spot, turning the ball over in the process.

The turnover effectively sealed the win for the Boilermakers, who iced the game with free throws before a last-second Nebraska heave was no good. On Wednesday, Nebraska Athletics released a statement on the matter.

“Nebraska Athletics is aware of fan behavior incidents at last night’s men’s basketball game against Purdue, including multiple instances of objects being thrown toward the team benches and court,” the Cornhuskers said in a statement.

“We are working with the staff at Pinnacle Bank Arena and law enforcement officials to investigate the incidents, identify the individuals, and take appropriate disciplinary action. Once that process is completed, more information will be made public.”

The loss drops Nebraska to 21-3 on the season having lost three of its last four games. Fred Hoiberg’s squad is now 2-3 against AP Top 25-ranked teams and the Huskers have lost their last three games against ranked competition.

Still, two of those three games — including Tuesday against Purdue — were decided by one possession. This comes after Nebraska began the season with a 20-0 record.

Nebraska will be back in its home arena on Saturday. The opponent will not be as tough, at least on paper. Northwestern comes to town, where the Huskers will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Three of the next four are in Lincoln before hitting the road for a West Coast trip in Los Angeles.

As for Purdue, it will continue to be a road warrior. Iowa falls next on the schedule, a tricky trip on the Big Ten calendar every single year. A trio of tests will immediately follow, playing Michigan, Indiana, and Michigan State.