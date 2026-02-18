Tuesday night was a disappointing showing for No. 9 Nebraska, falling on the road against Iowa, 57-52. Frustration seemed to boil over after the game, specifically for Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.

As Iowa fans stormed the court, one got a little too close to Hoiberg. The fan, with his phone in hand, jumped into the handshake line and started recording Hoiberg up close. That led to the Nebraska coach going after him, seemingly trying to take a swipe to get the phone out of his face.

The incident will, of course, reignite the conversation around court storming in college basketball. It’s been a prominent issue across the country for some time, but has been talked about more and more as of late.

While Nebraska actually shot better than Iowa, 41% compared to 33%, the Hawkeyes had the slight edge from beyond the arc, shooting 26% from three-point range compared to 21% for the Cornhuskers.

It’s been an impressive season for Nebraska, winning its first 20 games of the year. Since then, though, the Huskers hae lost four of their last six. They’re 22-4 overall, and 11-4 in Big Ten play.

Next up for Hoiberg and Nebraska is a home date with Penn State on Saturday. The Huskers then face Maryland before heading to Los Angeles to face USC and UCLA and finishing the season back at home in a rematch with Iowa.

Iowa, on the other hand, is 19-7 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play. The win on Tuesday snapped a two-game losing streak.

Heading into the week, Nebraska was projected to be a No. 3 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. Iowa was in as a No. 8 seed.

Michigan is the current leader atop the Big Ten, at 25-1 overall and 15-1 in Big Ten play. Illinois is in second at 21-5 and 12-3 in Big Ten play. Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan State are all tied for third place at 11-4 in league play, 3.5 games back. Wisconsin is in sixth at 10-5 and 4.5 games back, with Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA 9-6 and 5.5 games back.