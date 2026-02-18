Nebraska releases information on multiple fan ejections from Purdue game

Nebraska athletics has released some of its findings after conducting an investigation into unruly fan behavior at a men’s basketball game against Purdue that included a beer thrown at a Boilermakers huddle. The new memo outlined some steps the university has taken to curb such behavior in the future.

A video emerged of a fan throwing a beer can at the Boilermakers huddle before the final play during Purdue’s win over Nebraska on Feb. 10. Moments later, Jamarques Lawrence slipped in what appeared to be the same spot, turning the ball over in the process.

The turnover effectively sealed the win for the Boilermakers, who iced the game with free throws before a last-second Nebraska heave was no good. Now Nebraska is releasing some findings from its investigation.

It did not specifically address the allegation of the thrown beer. However, it did uncover some other incidents.

Among the incidents, per Brian Christopherson of Husker247:

— Two students were ejected after security personnel witnessed them “engaging in unsportsmanlike and inappropriate behavior.”

— One student was ejected for throwing an object that hit people seated on the Purdue bench in the first half. The student had his tickets revoked and received a permanent ban on obtaining tickets to any Nebraska sporting event in the future.

— A student was ejected for “repeatedly using inappropriate and unsportsmanlike language” directed at the Purdue bench. As he was leaving, the student was seen removing two water bottles from the team bench and throwing them into the crowd. His tickets were revoked and he received a one-year ban on tickets to Nebraska sporting events.

Nebraska also noted that it continues to investigate a separate incident involving an unidentified individual. As noted, the Cornhuskers lost the game in question 80-77.

Following the loss, Nebraska noted that it planned to conduct an investigation into the unruly fan behavior. It released the following statement.

“Nebraska Athletics is aware of fan behavior incidents at last night’s men’s basketball game against Purdue, including multiple instances of objects being thrown toward the team benches and court. We are working with the staff at Pinnacle Bank Arena and law enforcement officials to investigate the incidents, identify the individuals, and take appropriate disciplinary action. Once that process is completed, more information will be made public.”