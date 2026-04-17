Former Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel has committed to Vanderbilt via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Buyuktuncel has one season of eligibility remaining.

He started in all 33 of his appearances at Nebraska this past season. Buyuktuncel averaged 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 standout shot 46.8% from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc.

Buyuktuncel transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2024-25 season. He made 31 appearances, including 28 starts, in his debut campaign with the Cornhuskers.

Buyuktuncel began his collegiate career at UCLA. In his lone season with the Bruins, Buyuktuncel averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per outing.

Berke Buyuktuncel is originally from Turkey. At only 18 years old, Buyuktuncel made his Turkish senior national team debut. In 2023, Buyuktuncel was named to the “All-Star Five” at FIBA U19 World Cup.

Buyuktuncel is the first transfer who has committed to Vanderbilt this offseason. In contrast, the Commodores have lost five players to the transfer portal.

Vanderbilt posted a 27-9 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play this past season. The Commodores defeated McNeese State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but fell to Nebraska in the Round of 32. After the game, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington reflected on his team’s season.

“This team is going to be remembered for a long time in Nashville and Vanderbilt and the things they’ve done. It’s an incredible team,” Byington said. “Maybe they weren’t the most high-profile players in the portal, but it was the right guys. You could see why I’m so proud and why I love them so much.

“The way they played tonight, they care about each other. They care about winning. They care about the right things. There is a lot of hurt in that locker room right now because they do care. They did not want it to end. They love each other. That’s not in every locker room.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.